Sleeping with a Stranger

When Jessica Zimmerman survived a childhood car crash that took the life of her only sister, she knew even then, she couldn’t waste her life. After meeting her husband at the University of Arkansas, she returned to her hometown and built a successful wedding floral design business, Zimmerman Events, that grew alongside her three young children. When her husband fell tragically ill, Jessica realized that she had to begin earning more than just the “fun money,” transforming her zero-profit events company into a seven-figure business, all while caring for her ailing husband.

Today, Jessica teaches her students and followers how to set healthy business boundaries, invest in themselves, and create businesses and lives they love. Her work has been featured in People, Business Insider, Entrepreneur and Forbes.

ABOUT Jessica Zimmerman

Wedding Planner | Floral Designer | Podcaster | Speaker

Jessica Zimmerman is a leading wedding planner, floral designer, and founder of Zimmerman Education, an education company specializing in teaching fellow wedding professionals the exact systems, sales processes and other tools necessary to earn a living from flowers, without giving up their lives. Named a top wedding planner by Southern Living magazine, Jessica’s wedding and floral work has been featured in PEOPLE magazine, Once Wed, Cottage Hill and Style Me Pretty, among others. She’s shared her game-changing lifestyle and business strategies in countless podcasts and publications, including Forbes. Through her podcast, free classes, tutorials, ebooks, mentoring and more, Jessica regularly inspires wedding professionals who want to profit from their passion and learn how to make money, save time, and grow their team with confidence, hope and courage.