Yes, Siobhan Fallon Hogan is showing off her talent for comedy in Shelter in Solitude, but the latest film from the SNL and Seinfeld alum is more than just funny. Drama and emotion also take center stage in the story of the unlikely bond between a death row inmate and a washed up country singer-turned-prison guard. Fallon Hogan wrote, produced and starred in the movie, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.