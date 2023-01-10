3 Daughters Brewing is presenting the Jenkins Law Bags and Brews Charity Cornhole Tournament on January 21. Cash prizes for the winners total $1,000 and proceeds from the event benefit Suncoast Voices for Children. The entry fee is $40 per team and competitions start at 11 a.m.
Sinking bags for a good cause: Cornhole tournament in St. Pete promises to deliver competition in a family atmosphere
by: Farron Hipp
