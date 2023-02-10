Is it a pizza? Yes. Is it a dip? Yes. It’s a supreme pizza dip by Chef Lauren Thomas and it’s easy to transport and serve for the big game.

Ingredients:

− 1 (8-ounce) package light cream cheese, at room temperature

− 1 (13-ounce) jar pizza sauce

− 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

− 1⁄4 cup pepperoni slices, halved, or mini pepperoni bites

− 1⁄4 cup chopped white mushrooms

− 1⁄4 cup sliced black olives

− 1⁄4 cup chopped green bell pepper − Sturdy corn chips, for serving

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Working in layers, spread the cream cheese evenly on the bottom of a round pie plate or casserole dish. Spread the pizza sauce over the cream cheese. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella over the top and finish with the pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and bell peppers.

Bake for 15 minutes. Switch the oven to a high broil and broil for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the cheese is golden brown and crispy around the edges. Serve hot with tortilla chips.