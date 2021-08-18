SimplyIOA – Insurance the Simply way

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
North Texas school district adds masks to dress code
Lawsuit accuses former Tampa Islamic youth director of drugging, molesting ‘multiple boys’
Live
B-Elite All Stars: Affordable Tampa program helps local girls become competitive cheerleaders
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Residents recall terrifying moments hearing ‘about 40 gunshots’ in downtown Tampa apartment
Video
Tow truck driver crushes St. Pete homeowner’s old septic tank, tries to fill hole with dirt
Video
Clearwater man pleads guilty to recording himself sexually assaulting child
Video
Video: Hillsborough deputy helps deliver baby in 7-Eleven parking lot
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses former Tampa Islamic youth director of drugging, molesting ‘multiple boys’
Live
Top Stories
Tow truck driver crushes St. Pete homeowner’s old septic tank, tries to fill hole with dirt
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Navy SEAL’s shooting death case settled, but Florida stand your ground questions linger
Video
4 months after buying SUV from Carvana, Riverview man still has no permanent tag, registration
Video
$12.8M stolen, millions sent to adult entertainment site in USF embezzlement case
Video
State Farm Insurance tells Valrico woman to pay $19,000 for damages to neighbor’s house
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Olympian Maria Andrejczyk auctions silver medal to help infant get heart surgery
Top Stories
High school football returns in Hillsborough County Friday: Here’s what to expect
Top Stories
NCAA ratchets up pressure on Florida to allow trans athletes to compete in women’s sports
Video
Bucs sign tackle to fill void on offensive line
Jaguars release Tim Tebow after signing him in May
Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans to get vaccinated if they want to attend 2021 games
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
B-Elite All Stars: Affordable Tampa program helps local girls become competitive cheerleaders
Video
Bucs fans flood Raymond James Stadium for the first preseason game
Video
TIME TO VOTE: Who do you think is the Bucs player of the game?
Study: Home prices have spiked in 183 of 184 US markets
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
SimplyIOA – Insurance the Simply way
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 18, 2021 / 09:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2021 / 09:28 AM EDT
For more information visit
simplyioa.com
or call 844-TalkToSimply.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
8K+ Hillsborough Co. students in quarantine/isolation due to COVID-19
Video
7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation
Video
Allegiant to offer nonstop flights between St. Petersburg and Key West with tickets as low as $39
Clearwater Marine Aquarium employees ‘accidentally’ recorded changing, board investigating
Video
With thousands of students in isolation or quarantine, Hillsborough County Schools calls emergency board meeting
Video
Florida Board of Education votes to punish Alachua, Broward counties for mask mandates
Video
Lawsuit accuses former Tampa Islamic youth director of drugging, molesting ‘multiple boys’
Live
Tow truck driver crushes St. Pete homeowner’s old septic tank, tries to fill hole with dirt
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Drop off today! News Channel 8 School Supply Drive
‘Bier Fest’ to return to Busch Gardens this weekend with new bites and beverages
Video
Wendy’s offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches for 2 days only
Universal Orlando to start passholder appreciation days
‘We need to protect each other’: Hillsborough Co. schools ask students to mask up, some parents opt-out
Video
More Don't Miss