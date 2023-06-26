Hitting the road this summer? Just in time for National Tire Safety Week, Lifestyle Expert Jackie Prutsman wants to help you stay safe with three tire safety tips from SimpleTire. Visit SimpleTire.com/Daytime to learn more, explore tires that have tread wear indicators and drive safer this summer and beyond!
SimpleTire shares tire safety tips this National Tire Safety Week
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now