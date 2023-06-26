Chef and Registered Dietitian Abbie Gelman shares simple and healthy recipe ideas, perfect for July 4th. These mocktails, salads and even dessert are big on nutrition and flavor.

Summer Breeze Mocktail

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 cup lemonade

1 cup club soda or seltzer

Ice

Garnish: Lemon, lime, or orange wheel and Pomegranate Arils

Directions:

1. In a small pitcher, add 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemonade, and club soda.

2. Add ice to 4 high ball glasses. Pour in Summer Breeze Mocktail.

3. Garnish with citrus and Pomegranate Arils.

Spinach Pesto Pasta Salad

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

Pesto:

• 1/4 cup Pistachios or other nuts of choice

• 1 garlic clove

• 1-1/2 cups baby spinach

• 1 cup packed fresh basil

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Salad:

• 8 ounces bowtie pasta, cooked

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1 bell pepper, diced

• 1 cup (6 ounces) small mozzarella balls, halved

Directions:

For the pesto:

1. To the bowl of a food processor, add the Pistachios and garlic. Pulse a few times, then

scrape down sides of the bowl and pulse a few more times, until chopped. Scrape down

the sides again.

2. Add the spinach and basil and pulse until combined. Stream in the olive oil and process

until smooth.

3. Stir in the Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

For the salad:

1. In a large bowl, add pasta, tomatoes, pepper, and mozzarella.

2. Add pesto and mix together well.

Chicken Salad

Yield Serves 6

Ingredients

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• Olive-oil cooking spray

• 1 pound (2 small whole breasts) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 3/4 cup plain nonfat greek yogurt

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives

• 1 Granny Smith apple

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 1 cup finely diced fennel

• 1/2 cup finely diced celery

• 2 cups red seedless grapes, cut in half

• 6 slices pumpernickel bread or another hearty bread

• 2 ounces microgreens

Directions

1. Combine salt and pepper in a bowl. Heat a large grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat

with cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken with some of the salt mixture; place in pan. Reduce

heat to medium; cover. Cook until chicken is cooked through, about 12 minutes (flip

halfway through cooking time). Remove from pan; set aside. Note: can also grill chicken

on an outdoor grill, same procedure applies.

2. In a bowl, combine yogurt, mustard, chives, and remaining salt mixture.

3. Core the apple, and cut into 1/4-inch dice. Place in a medium bowl with lemon juice, and

toss to combine. Add fennel, celery, and grapes to bowl with apple and mix. Pour all in

bowl with yogurt mixture and mix well.

4. Cut reserved chicken into 1/2-inch pieces. Add to salad with yogurt dressing; stir to

combine.

5. Serve on toasted bread with microgreens.

Tropical Coleslaw

Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

Dressing:

1 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons Honey

1/2 Jalapenos pepper, minced (optional)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salad:

6 cups cored and shredded Napa Savoy, green, and/or red cabbage

1 Large Ripe Mango, peeled and julienned

1 Large Carrot, grated

2-3 scallions, diced

1/4 teaspoon Ground Black pepper

1/4 cup minced parsley

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, mix together Dijon, honey, jalapeno, red wine vinegar, garlic, and oil.

2. In a large bowl, add cabbage, mango, carrot, pepper, parsley, and salt and mix together.

3. Add dressing and serve immediately for a crispy/crunchy slaw. Chill at least one hour or

overnight for a softer slaw.

Black Bean Brownies

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 (15-oz) can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 large eggs

3 Tablespoons canola oil, or other neutral oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon instant coffee (optional)

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place liners in muffin tin.

2. Add beans, eggs, oil, and vanilla to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

3. Add cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, salt, and instant coffee to blender process

together.

4. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in the chocolate chips.

5. Pour batter into muffin tins, each will be filled up ~1/2 way.

6. Bake for 15-17 minutes until the edges are visibly cooked and the center does not jiggle

much.

7. Allow brownies to cool before serving.

Almond Blueberry Muffins

Servings 12 (makes 24 mini-muffins)

Ingredients

• 2 cups almond flour

• ¼ cup maple sugar

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 eggs

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2/3 cup frozen wild blueberries

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a mini muffin tin with 24 paper liners.

2. In a bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a separate bowl, beat eggs. Add oil, honey, vanilla, and almond extract and whisk

together well.

4. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredient and stir together until combined. Gently

fold in blueberries.

5. Spoon about 2 teaspoons into each prepared muffin cup. Bake for 15 minutes until golden

brown. Allow to cool before serving.