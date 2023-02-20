The leaders of Silent Vibes state that their goal is to help people turn up the volume within. Participants wear headphones and can select music from a nearby DJ to play while they are guided through various yoga positions and time for dance. The practice has multiple health benefits such as reduced stress, pain relief and enhanced blood vessel functioning.
Silent disco yoga: The party you’ll love that no one else can hear
by: Farron Hipp
