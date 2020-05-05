Sick Day Soup from Plant-Based on a Budget by Toni Okamoto (BenBella Books, 2019)

Yields 4 to 6 servings

When my friend Terrence was little, his mom used to make him a soup very similar to this one whenever he had a cold. And thanks to his post on the Plant-Based on a Budget website offering up this version, I now make it for my family when they’re sick.

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil (or 3 tablespoons water)

1/2 cup diced red, white, or yellow onion (about 1/2 medium onion)

2 carrots, thinly sliced

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

1/3 cup grated or finely chopped ginger

8 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

5 cups water and 2 1/2 vegetable bouillon cubes, or 5 cups vegetable broth

4–5 tablespoons lemon juice (depending on your sourness preference)

1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, pressed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/3 cup hot sauce

1 (8-ounce) package rice noodles

Optional Additions:

1/8 cup minced cilantro added in step 4

Directions:

1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil (or water).

2. Add the onion, carrots, celery, ginger, and garlic and cook for 10 minutes or until the onion is tender and translucent.

3. Add the water and bouillon cubes (or broth), lemon juice, tofu, and hot sauce.

4. Add the noodles and cook for the amount of time suggested on the package.

Toni’s Tips: