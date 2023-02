The East Indian dancers from Shreyas Arts treat us to a performance ahead of their participation in Friday’s Arts Legacy REMIX: International Women’s Celebration . The event will highlight multi-generational women from various cultures and their unique journeys toward equality through dance, music and visual arts. Arts Legacy REMIX goes from 7:30-9:00; attendance is free.

For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.