Farron is on-trend, wearing shorts as formalwear and following in the footsteps of celebrities like actress Kristen Stewart, who rocked shorts at the Oscars. We talk about what’s in and what’s out in fashion. Plus, we talk food and memorable dishes that are worth driving hours for, as well as some that are easily found close to home.
Shorts as formal wear? Maggie and Farron talk Spring fashion and Spring flavor
