Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
He raped, killed infant son, but ‘juvenile lifer’ may walk free
Video
Biden orders Trump visitor logs turned over to Jan. 6 panel
NASA’s largest telescope sees first star and takes a selfie
Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens after crash
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
He raped, killed infant son, but ‘juvenile lifer’ may walk free
Video
Top Stories
Federal complaint filed against unruly passenger after Florida-bound flight diverted
Video
Top Stories
Crashed plane carried 4 teens who’d been on hunting trip
Video
Florida House to vote on 15-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest
Video
Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm days to end the week
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
After 4 months of waiting, Pinellas Park woman finally gets title from Vroom
Video
Top Stories
Malpractice claim against Brandon doctor who missed 9-inch clot fails to inspire ‘free kill law’ change
Video
Top Stories
How to protect yourself against record inflation rates in Tampa Bay
Video
Advocates claim VA trains personnel to break federal wait time law
Video
Builders terminating buyer contracts, selling homes for more money in Tampa Bay
Video
Popular pool company loses permit privileges for a year in Hillsborough County
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Hedman ignites 3-goal third, Lightning beat New Jersey 6-3
Top Stories
Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms
Hedman ignites 3-goal third, Lightning beat New Jersey 6-3
‘Woke up a fiancée’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged
Kamila Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
48th Annual Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Returns to Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Clearwater Fire and Rescue honors legacy of late firefighter
‘I grew up in a segregated country, but it was my country too’: Lt. Col. George Hardy, 96, reflects on life as Tuskegee Airman
Video
Florida elementary school science experiment headed to space
Gallery
Polk County’s Grady Judd accepts MCSA sheriff of the year award
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Shop Visa
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 16, 2022 / 09:03 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2022 / 09:03 AM EST
For more information go to:
visa.com/shesnext
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K, Florida woman says
Video
Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa
Video
Man dead, woman hurt after domestic incident that spanned from Hillsborough to Manatee County
Video
Moving to Florida? You’ll pay more than locals to buy a home
Sam’s Club offering $8 memberships for a limited time
Polk County declares state of emergency as trash pickup delays worsen
Video
LIVE: Curtis Reeves theater shooting trial continues in Dade City
Live
St. Pete handyman accused of stealing over $18K from customer
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon March 6
Tampa Bay company gives luxury sleepovers to kids in need of fun
Video
‘Gators & Taters’ serving up loaded fried pickle nachos at Florida State Fair
Video
8 pop-up picnic companies in Tampa Bay to spread love all year
Video
Buffalo chicken funnel cake taco already popular at Florida State Fair
Video
More Don't Miss