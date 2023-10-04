Emmy Award-winning journalist Tony Harris hosts the return of “The Proof is Out There,” a show that includes investigators, researchers and other experts discussing unexplained phenomena. New episodes premiere on October 6 at 10 p.m. on The HISTORY Channel and this season promises to deliver new leaked video from the Department of Homeland Security.
Shocking new evidence proves the truth behind Bigfoot, UAPs and more!
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
