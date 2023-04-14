Actors Kelly Pekar and James Putnam wear many hats in freeFall Theatre’s rendition of Baskerville. They join us in studio to tell us about their experience playing multiple roles in the spoof of the Sherlock Holmes story, The Hound of the Baskervilles. The entertaining comedy is playing through April 23 in St. Pete.
Sherlock Holmes comes to St. Pete with a hilarious twist
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
