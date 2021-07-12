Shed Pandemic Pounds with Atkins and Quest Nutrition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- A Kansas mother is looking for answers after her 3-year-old son died following a dental procedure.

Nancy Valenzuela, a mother of three from Scott City, said she took her son, Abiel Valenzuela Zapata, into Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry because he needed teeth pulled after a gum infection. She said she thought it would be a simple procedure.