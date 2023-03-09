Journalist and author Jo Piazza follows up her popular marriage podcast, Committed, with She Wants More, exploring what happens when women aren’t getting what they need from their marriage and decide to have affairs. Piazza talks with us about what she’s learned from the women whose stories she tells. She Wants More is available wherever podcasts are heard.
‘She Wants More’: the podcast that explores female infidelity
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now