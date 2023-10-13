Pinellas County resident Pamela Clark celebrated her 76th birthday by embarking on a hike that would take her 2,200 miles along the Appalachian Trail, meeting generous strangers along the way, overcoming unexpected obstacles and earning bragging rights as a now 77-year-old who can proudly say she accomplished the impressive goal.
She did it! Meet the 77-year-old Tampa Bay woman who hiked 2,200 miles
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now