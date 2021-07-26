Nat Geo’s SHARKFEST is back this summer with more teeth than ever! With a super-sized six weeks of fantastic programming, SHARKFEST continues to highlight the captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of the oceans’ top predator.
SHARK ATTACK FILES – this action-packed series is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior. Featuring footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders, every twist and turn leaves viewers sitting on the edge of their seats. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.
Carlee Jackson is a shark and sea turtle conservationist. Her shark research focused on the effects of feeding tourism on nurse sharks in Belize, and she has worked in sea turtle beach and rehabilitation conservation for five years. She is interested in learning how tourism and other anthropogenic activities affect shark species’ movement and behavior.
Sharkfest
