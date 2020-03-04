Shark Tank

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Sharks Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary talk to Cyndi about the hit show Shark Tank.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss