Sex and Murder on HLN Investigates a Case in Tampa

Season two of the HLN Original Series Sex & Murder, launched Sunday August 29 at 10pm ET/PT, follows some of the most bizarre and shocking of these cases with six new episodes. In this series, detectives uncover dirty secrets, scandalous sex affairs, online sex addictions, jealousy and stunning twisted fantasies when looking for motives for murder. Sex & Murderepisodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems. The series is produced by HLN Investigations

