Sex and Murder on HLN Investigates a Case in Tampa

ORLANDO, Fl. (WTVO) - A BBQ restaurant in Florida has closed after being left with only 4 employees, citing the ongoing labor shortage in the country.

Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que was forced to shut down it's Winter Park location in early September, according to Business Insider. Owner Boo McKinnon said that "Despite paying more than any restaurant I am aware of, no one wants to work," in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.