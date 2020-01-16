Celebrate the Unique Beauty and Awe of Our World with

Seven Worlds, One Planet



Following Emmy®-winning series Planet Earth II and

Blue Planet II, the special BBC America series tells the story of

earth’s seven spectacular continents and how they shape

the extraordinary animal behavior and biodiversity we see today.



Talk with Executive Producer Dr. Jonny Keeling

about this breathtaking new series!

Seven unique stories, one landmark event. Seven Worlds, One Planetreveals how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and featuring a theme co-composed by Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, the program marks the first time BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit has explored all the planet’s continents in a single series.



Filmmakers employed new technology, including 8,000 cameras and boundary-defining drone techniques, to capture unique perspectives, new species, and animal behavior filming firsts. Some fast facts: 41 countries visited; 92 shoots; 1,794 filming days; 499 days spent traveling by crew; 2,260.5 hours of footage shot and more than 1,500 people worked on the project worldwide.



Seven Worlds, One Planet begins with episode one – North America, on Saturday January 18th at 9PM ET. A continent of change. In winter, lynx prowl the Yukon for snowshoe hares and manatees seek hot springs to escape the freeze. In summer, Tennessee fish build spectacular underwater pyramids, fireflies light up the forest’s nights, and polar bears leap from rocks as they hunt beluga whales.



Filming Locations and Species for episode one:



* Canada – Canadian Lynx, Black Bear

* Tennessee – River Chub

* Mississippi and Ohio – Firefly and Orb-Weaver Spider

* South Dakota – Prairie Dogs

* Arizona – Road Runner

* Florida – Grey Mullet & Tarpon, Manatee

* Canada – Polar Bear, Beluga Whale



Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, Antarctica, and Africa episodes are to follow in the seven-part series, which includes numerous features filming firsts, such as:



* Polar bears jumping from rocks to catch adult beluga whales and a firefly spectacle in North America captured with a motion control tracking time-lapse camera

* Puma successfully hunting adult guanaco in South America

* Spidaboo mating dance in Australia

* Grave robbing hamsters in Europe

* The largest aggregation of great whales ever filmed in Antarctica

* Sir David Attenborough with the last two northern white rhinos on Earth in Africa.



Seeing nature on-screen – from the cosmic to the microscopic – alters one’s sense of scale; it reminds us that we are but one piece of something bigger, more magnificent and profound, and thereby enhances our sense of connection to the planet, its creatures and one another.



Dr Jonny Keeling is the executive producer of Seven Worlds, One Planet. He’s worked at BBC Studios Natural History Unit for 23 years, where he has produced, directed, series produced and exec produced across various wildlife series and documentaries including Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, and The Life of Mammals.



