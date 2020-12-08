Seven Fishes Inspired Seafood Ceviche Salad

Seven Fishes Inspired Seafood Ceviche Salad

Ingredients:

8 oz. shrimp lightly poached

8 oz. calamari lightly poached

8 oz. octopus poached shaved

4 oz. mussels poached out of shell

4 oz. lemon juice

2 oz. lime juice

2 oz. celery juice

3 oz. celery finely diced

3 oz. extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs oregano leaves

1 oz. fresno chilis

1 oz. flat leaf parsley

1oz. pomegranate

1 oz. pistachios, toasted and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: Mix the seafood with oil and citrus juices; add salt, pepper, parsley and oregano. Mix well. Garnish with pomegranate and chopped pistachio.

