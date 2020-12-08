Seven Fishes Inspired Seafood Ceviche Salad
Ingredients:
8 oz. shrimp lightly poached
8 oz. calamari lightly poached
8 oz. octopus poached shaved
4 oz. mussels poached out of shell
4 oz. lemon juice
2 oz. lime juice
2 oz. celery juice
3 oz. celery finely diced
3 oz. extra virgin olive oil
2 sprigs oregano leaves
1 oz. fresno chilis
1 oz. flat leaf parsley
1oz. pomegranate
1 oz. pistachios, toasted and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions: Mix the seafood with oil and citrus juices; add salt, pepper, parsley and oregano. Mix well. Garnish with pomegranate and chopped pistachio.