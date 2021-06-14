Self Care for Kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of approximately $750,000 worth of drugs and multiple firearms, Tampa police said.

The department announced the results of the investigation on Facebook Monday, saying that its street anti-crime squad had intercepted about 1,000 grams of heroin, 3,300 grams of methamphetamine, 474 grams of cocaine, and seized multiple firearms.