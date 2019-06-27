Securing A Financial Future

Consumer debt in this country is at $13 1/2 trillion dollars. On average Americans owe $6,506 on their credit cards.The only way this is going to improve is if we educate people early on about money management.
A non-profit called “Cents Ability” is teaching and empowering high school students to be financially responsible.
Roy Paul is the Executive Director and he joins us now.
https://cents-ability.org/

