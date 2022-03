(NBC News) — A children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was "completely destroyed" in the midst of Russian airstrikes, city officials said Wednesday, with video showing a charred building missing windows and surrounded by piles of debris.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or how many people were inside the hospital, which was renovated a few years ago, but the Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram post that "the destruction is enormous."