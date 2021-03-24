Sebring Soda Festival 2021

Florida’s Fizziest Festival Returns April 2-3, 2021

Enjoy outdoor ‘sodalicious’ fun at the Sebring Soda Fest

SEBRING, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2021) – Hop on over to the 3rd annual Sebring Soda Festival on April 2-3, 2021. With an outdoor, family-friendly atmosphere, 200+ craft sodas to sample (100 sodas each day), live music, beer and wine, festive food, this is the fizziest festival in all of Florida.

Returning after last year’s hiatus, the two-day event, held in historic downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned fun. If you enjoy scrumptious sips, bring your friends, family and even your dog to Sebring and pop in for an experience that is ‘sodalicious.’

The festival will feature traditional sodas, like colas, ginger ales, root beers, and cream sodas, plus countless unique sodas you can’t find in stores, including flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, key lime, cucumber, pepper soda, and more. And everyone loves to re-visit the many vintage favorites featured at the festival, such as Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola.

Sodas at the Festival are made in small batches and most are made with real sugar (no high fructose corn syrup). They come from all over the U.S. and many from small towns. Sodas from companies like Sprecher Brewing Co. (Glendale, WI), Fest Cola (New Orleans, LA), Boylan Bottling Co. (New York, NY), Cheerwine (Salisbury, NC) Durango Soda Co. (Durango, CO), Gene Simmons’ Money Bags Soda (Niagara Falls, NY) and others available for tasting. Many of the soda makers and bottlers will be in attendance.

The festival will kick off on Friday, April 2 with the first 100 sodas to sample during our Fizzy Family Fun Night from 3-9 PM, which will include an outdoor family movie under the stars, family fun & games, food trucks, vendors and more!

The Soda Tastings will continue on Saturday, April 3 from 11AM-6PM with 100 different craft sodas available for tasting. Soda Tasting flavors vary on Friday & Saturday, so be sure to attend both days.

Tasting tickets are available online for purchase and are required to sample the 200+ sodas that will be available for tasting during the two-day event.

On Saturday night, rock the night away at the Block Party Concert from 6-9PM with a live band. Enjoy food trucks, as well as beer and wine. The concert is free to attend.

To ensure a safe and fun event, social distancing and face masks will be encouraged and there will be hand sanitizing and hand washing stations throughout the festival. Only one group/family will be permitted at each soda tasting table at a time to retrieve their soda samples. The volunteers manning the soda tasting booths will be using extra precautions and will be wearing gloves and masks. We ask that anybody who is not feeling well or who has been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19, or is suspected of having Covid-19, to not attend the festival this year.

Sebring, located just 60 miles south of Disney World, is home to Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, which carries 300+ types of craft soda. In addition, the Sebring area is home to the legendary Sebring International Raceway, nearly 100 crystal clear lakes for fishing and boating, more than a dozen of Florida’s most affordable golf courses, one of Florida’s oldest state parks, and a reminder of why everyone loves authentic Florida. Our gently rolling hills, orange groves and charming small towns make this a relaxing country getaway with a central location.