Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, stopped by Daytime to share delicious ways to enjoy autumn flavors and fun fall foods all year-round! McIntyre says pecans are a superfood because they have the highest antioxidants per serving than any other nut. They’re also the lowest in net carbs while high in “good fats” and plant-based proteins, so they actually make you feel rather satisfied after only a handful. Now, we all love fresh pecans in your pies and fall baking – but why end the pecan season then? Georgia-Grown Pecan Nation’s convenient snack pouches are found at Winn Dixie and are the perfect size for a delicious, nutritious snack on the go! Visit www.ThePecanNation.com for more information and recipe inspo!