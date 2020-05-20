Sculpt Your Beach Body At-Home

www.DrAnaMaria.com
1 – 70% of your abs/fabulous body are created or destroyed in the kitchen.
- Shut the pantry doors.
- Lay out trays and fruits and veggies to tame the snack demons
- Stop buying garbage. If it’s in the house, it will be eaten
2 – Use what you have to get in shape
- Wine = 2.5lbs
- Gallon of water = 8.24 lbs
- Gallon of paint = 11.3 lbs
- Fill a book bag with books = 25-35+ lbs
3 – Get a fit bit – Goal is 10,000 steps per day. Have a competition with your family and friends.
4 – Sleep
- shut down the phone.
More sleep = more leptin – the hormone that makes you full.
More sleep = less Ghrelin, the hormone that makes you crave sugar and carbs