Sculpt Your Beach Body At-Home

www.DrAnaMaria.com
1 – 70% of your abs/fabulous body are created or destroyed in the kitchen.

  • Shut the pantry doors.
  • Lay out trays and fruits and veggies to tame the snack demons
  • Stop buying garbage. If it’s in the house, it will be eaten
    2 – Use what you have to get in shape
  • Wine = 2.5lbs
  • Gallon of water = 8.24 lbs
  • Gallon of paint = 11.3 lbs
  • Fill a book bag with books = 25-35+ lbs
    3 – Get a fit bit – Goal is 10,000 steps per day. Have a competition with your family and friends.
    4 – Sleep
  • shut down the phone.
    More sleep = more leptin – the hormone that makes you full.
    More sleep = less Ghrelin, the hormone that makes you crave sugar and carbs

