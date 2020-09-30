‘Science of Stupid’ with Ben Aaron

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Publix to keep face mask requirement in stores despite Phase 3 implementation
Astronauts prepare for Halloween launch from Kennedy Space Center
Video
Prosecutors must now decide whether to seek death penalty for Frostproof massacre suspect
Video
Debate commission making changes to ‘maintain order’ following chaotic first debate
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Astronauts prepare for Halloween launch from Kennedy Space Center
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,948 new coronavirus cases as overall total nears 710K
Video
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility
Video
Artistry St. Pete supports local crafters by combining art and living
Video
Body cam video: Tampa police rescue woman held hostage by ex boyfriend
Video
For the Culture: Mix of flavor, culture helps diversify USF area
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida is getting 6.4 million rapid antigen tests, DeSantis says
Video
Top Stories
WFLA investigative reporter Steve Andrews retires
Video
Top Stories
Hernando County Second Chance Lotto winner told to forfeit prize
Video
COVID-19 model researchers concerned about Florida’s reopening
Video
After months unpaid, 8 On Your Side helps homeless Tampa man receive unemployment benefits
Video
Safety Harbor homeowner reaches settlement after contractor mistake left home flooded with sewage water
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel
Top Stories
NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday
Stanley Cup celebrations: MacDill Air Force Base to honor Lightning with stadium flyover
Stanley Cup celebrations: Tampa honors Lightning with boat parade, fan rally on Wednesday
Video
Arrest made after Lightning fans tear down light pole during Stanley Cup celebration
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
For the Culture: Mix of flavor, culture helps diversify USF area
Video
Top Stories
Drive-through events provide PPE, praise to front line workers in Tampa Bay
Video
19-year-old basketball player dies of COVID-19 complications in North Carolina
Video
Manatee County commissioners vote to repeal mandatory mask mandate
Disney forced to lay off 28k employees as pandemic hits theme park business
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
‘Science of Stupid’ with Ben Aaron
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 02:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 02:04 PM EDT
Science of Stupid airs Monday nights on National Geographic.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Hernando County Second Chance Lotto winner told to forfeit prize
Video
Debate commission making changes to ‘maintain order’ following chaotic first debate
Video
Florida amendments explained: What to know before you vote on proposed changes to state constitution
Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged
Mandatory masks: Where are face coverings required in Tampa Bay?
LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1
Stanley Cup celebrations: Tampa honors Lightning with boat parade, fan rally on Wednesday
Video
Body cam video: Tampa police rescue woman held hostage by ex boyfriend
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win on ice at Amalie Arena
Video
LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1
Mandatory masks: Where are face coverings required in Tampa Bay?
Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day
Florida vote-by-mail: How to track your mail-in ballot for this year’s election
More Don't Miss