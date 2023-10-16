Crispy on the outside yet creamy on the inside; that’s the way to describe a well-layered macaroni and cheese dish. Every recipe in “Joshua Weissman: Texture over Taste” focuses on achieving one or more of the six fundamental textures- crunchy, chewy, aerated, creamy, fluid or fatty. The book will be available for purchase October 17.
Savor the flavor and test the texture with this new cookbook
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now