savortheburg.com

SAVOR ST. PETE invites local foodies, wine enthusiasts and craft beer lovers to commemorate and celebrate its tenth anniversary taking place November 5 – 6, 2022 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival – which overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay in North Straub Park – will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. Tickets are still avalaible and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

As part of the SAVOR ST. PETE experience, all event guests will receive a limited-edition wine glass, custom Perrier and Publix tote bag, Sarasota Lamborghini & BMW wine glass lanyard and exclusive access to the ever-growing Grand Tasting Village that is located within over 25,000 square feet of tented space. Food, wine and beer samplings are all-inclusive in the ticket prices.

General Admission tickets are priced at $95 and include unlimited tastings from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. VIP tickets are very limited and priced at $125 which includes exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge featuring top shelf and innovative spirits, along with full access to unlimited tastings from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

SAVOR ST. PETE presenting sponsors include: City of St. Petersburg, Publix, Perrier, Sysco, Tito’s Vodka, Lamborghini & BMW of Sarasota, Famous Tate, St. Pete Life Magazine, iHeartRadio, and Tampa Bay Times.