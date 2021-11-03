Savor St. Pete Food and Wine Festival

This fall, local foodies, wine enthusiasts and craft beer aficionados are invited to SIP, SAVOR and be SEEN at the annual SAVOR ST. PETE event taking place November 6-7 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival, overlooking breathtaking Tampa Bay in North Straub Park, will feature a first-class culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries and an outstanding selection of interesting wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. Tickets are now on sale for VIP and General Admission, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Children’s Cancer Center.

Joining its sister events, SAVOR SoFLO and Cocoa Beach Uncorked, SAVOR ST. PETE has been one of Florida’s most sought-after culinary event series since 2011. The two-day festival will be a palate-pleasing, star-studded weekend destination event showcasing the talents of renowned wine and spirits producers, brew masters, Chefs and culinary personalities to educate, entice, enlighten and entertain guests from across the globe.

“We are thrilled to relaunch SAVOR ST. PETE, in fabulous downtown St. Petersburg this fall,” said Tammy Gail, festival founder and producer. “This is a defining opportunity for the hospitality industry to showcase their exquisite selection of culinary creations and libations that exist within the eclectic, artsy, delectable city of St. Petersburg. We are thrilled to donate a portion of proceeds to The Children’s Cancer Center to help children and their families who are battling cancer or chronic blood disorders through their journey.”



As part of the SAVOR ST. PETE experience, all event guests will receive a limited-edition wine glass, custom tote bag, wine glass lanyard and exclusive access to the Grand Tasting Village that is located within over 25,000 square feet of tented space. Food, wine and beer samplings are all-inclusive in the ticket prices.



In an effort to keep guests healthy and safe, SAVOR ST. PETE will operate under the social distancing guidelines and safety regulations of the CDC and the City of St. Petersburg. Guests will be greeted at registration and informed that masks are mandatory for unvaccinated guests and encouraged for those who are vaccinated. Social distancing will be required when walking throughout the event and using restrooms. All employees and vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves on-site at all times. Guests must be eating in a stationary position at high-top tables throughout the event and physically distanced to remove their face masks.

General Admission tickets are priced at $85 and include unlimited tastings from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. VIP tickets are priced at $115 and include exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge featuring top shelf and innovative spirits, along with full access to unlimited tastings from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

SAVOR ST. PETE presenting sponsors and community partners include: City of St. Petersburg, Publix, Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, duPont Registry Tampa Bay, St. Pete Life Magazine, iHeartRadio, Sysco, Tampa Bay Times, and Yelp.

For tickets or more information on SAVOR ST. PETE, visit https://SavorTheBurg.com/. Follow SAVOR ST. PETE on Facebook or Instagram. The event hashtag is #SavorStPete.