TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crude oil prices fell over Black Friday, dropping to $68.15 per barrel. While the drop meant lower prices at the pump, whether or not the lower costs will remain is still uncertain. An analysis of the oil market by J.P. Morgan predicts gas prices doubling in 2022 and 2023.

AAA, which checks and tracks gas prices across the United States daily, reported that the barrel cost dropped 13% at the end of the day on Friday. They said it was the lowest daily price since Sept. 9.