Chef Jason Smith shares the recipe for his ‘Mater-Melon Salad from his cookbook, Lord Honey. The easy and delicious summertime treat is perfect for any occasion!
Chef Jason’s ‘Mater-Melon Salad (serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
4-cups watermelon balls or cubes
1/2-cup red onion, diced
2-orange or yellow tomatoes, diced
1-pint mixed color cherry tomatoes
8-10 leaves fresh basil, chopped
2-tbsp canola oil
3-tbsp balsamic vinegar
2-tbsp honey
Salt & Pepper to taste
2-cups feta cheese
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, onion, tomatoes, and basil.
- Whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.
- Pour over salad and toss to coat.
- Sprinkle with cheese and serve or place in the fridge until ready to serve.
Tip: Try to use heirloom tomatoes as they give lots of color and flavor.