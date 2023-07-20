Chef Jason Smith shares the recipe for his ‘Mater-Melon Salad from his cookbook, Lord Honey. The easy and delicious summertime treat is perfect for any occasion!

Chef Jason’s ‘Mater-Melon Salad (serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

4-cups watermelon balls or cubes

1/2-cup red onion, diced

2-orange or yellow tomatoes, diced

1-pint mixed color cherry tomatoes

8-10 leaves fresh basil, chopped

2-tbsp canola oil

3-tbsp balsamic vinegar

2-tbsp honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

2-cups feta cheese

Directions:

  • In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, onion, tomatoes, and basil.
  • Whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.
  • Pour over salad and toss to coat.
  • Sprinkle with cheese and serve or place in the fridge until ready to serve.

Tip: Try to use heirloom tomatoes as they give lots of color and flavor.