Chef Jason Smith shares the recipe for his ‘Mater-Melon Salad from his cookbook, Lord Honey. The easy and delicious summertime treat is perfect for any occasion!

Chef Jason’s ‘Mater-Melon Salad (serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

4-cups watermelon balls or cubes

1/2-cup red onion, diced

2-orange or yellow tomatoes, diced

1-pint mixed color cherry tomatoes

8-10 leaves fresh basil, chopped

2-tbsp canola oil

3-tbsp balsamic vinegar

2-tbsp honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

2-cups feta cheese

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, onion, tomatoes, and basil.

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.

Pour over salad and toss to coat.

Sprinkle with cheese and serve or place in the fridge until ready to serve.

Tip: Try to use heirloom tomatoes as they give lots of color and flavor.