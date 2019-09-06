Skip to content
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Sarasota Big Pass
Daytime
Sep 6, 2019 / 12:50 PM EDT
Sep 6, 2019 / 12:50 PM EDT
Latest Videos
Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect again
WATCH: Manatee teen arrested after stealing car, going on joy ride
New Guinea Flatworms found in Pinellas County could pose risk to animals, humans
‘We need help!’: Polk kindergartner saves injured teacher
Tampa swimmer qualifies for Olympic Trials
VIDEO: Jeep stuck in high surf from Dorian briefly becomes Myrtle Beach tourist attraction
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
8 things to know about hurricane insurance coverage
Deputies: Sarasota carjacking suspect kidnapped woman, crashed her vehicle after chase
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect all afternoon
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight out of Florida
Florida cruise ship offering to transport Bahamian residents to South Florida for free
Neighbors upset after controversial business pops up in Pinellas County
New Guinea Flatworms found in Pinellas County could pose risk to animals, humans
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
St. Pete woman lets 2 dogs kill duckling as mother duck attempts to stop attack
LIVE TRACK: Category 1 Dorian moves over North Carolina coast
Hurricane Dorian hitting infamous Frying Pan American flag
Don't Miss
City commission approves plan to restore, replace Tampa’s water systems
Sarasota joins other Florida cities in decriminalizing small amounts of cannabis
Hurricane Dorian crawled over the Bahamas at 1 mph, the latest in a trend of stalling tropical systems
