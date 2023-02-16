Franco “Palani” Visoria brings his ohana (family) to our studio to share the cuisine and customs of his homeland in Destination Delicious: Hawaii. We learn how to make the national dish of Hawaii, Saimin– noodles served with a flavorful broth and topped with meat, fish cake and veggies; Spam Musubi, a sort of “spam sushi” that is ubiquitous on the islands; and Shave Ice, Hawaii’s version of a snow cone, featuring tropical fruit flavors and topped with condensed milk.

Get a taste of the Visoria family’s authentic and delicious recipes at their restaurant, Palani Hawai’i Noodles, House of Saimin and Dakine in Wesley Chapel.