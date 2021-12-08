Safe Holiday Shopping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are expected to announce an expanded effort Wednesday to respond to a manatee unusual mortality event along the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Speakers are said to include Kate MacGregor, Vice President of Environmental Services, FPL, Thomas Eason, Assistant Executive Director, FWC, and Larry Williams, Florida Ecological Services State Supervisor, USFWS.