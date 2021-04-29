Safe Fun this Summer at the YMCA

Following a very successful summer in 2020, where we safely served more than 12,000 campers across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties, the Tampa YMCA is excited to provide a safe, fun day camp program this summer.

Campers can also explore unique experiences at YMCA Camp Cristina. YMCA Camp Cristina is an outdoor adventure camp where campers can choose to participate in activities such as sports, archery and riflery, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, environmental education, and much more!

These fun and unique experiences give Y campers an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. In Y Summer Camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential.

Spots are filling fast at 16 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties. To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.