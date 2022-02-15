Safe and Secure Online

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
DeSantis ahead of Crist, Fried, Taddeo in latest Florida gubernatorial poll
Bizarre video shows hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky
Video
‘Gators & Taters’ serving up loaded fried pickle nachos at Florida State Fair
Video
‘Wall of Death’ stunt show stuns fans at Florida State Fair
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Bizarre video shows hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky
Video
Top Stories
‘Gators & Taters’ serving up loaded fried pickle nachos at Florida State Fair
Video
Top Stories
‘Wall of Death’ stunt show stuns fans at Florida State Fair
Video
LIVE: Curtis Reeves’ theater shooting trial continues
Live
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Video
Father reunited decades later with daughter he didn’t know was alive
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Malpractice claim against Brandon doctor who missed 9-inch clot fails to inspire ‘free kill law’ change
Video
Top Stories
How to protect yourself against record inflation rates in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Advocates claim VA trains personnel to break federal wait time law
Video
Builders terminating buyer contracts, selling homes for more money in Tampa Bay
Video
Popular pool company loses permit privileges for a year in Hillsborough County
Video
Controversial transfer title bill amended, passes first committee hearing
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens engaged
Top Stories
Valieva skates into1st place after short program
Van Jefferson welcomes 2nd child after wife goes into labor during Super Bowl
NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX on Super Bowl Sunday, charged with domestic violence
Video
Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
48th Annual Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Returns to Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Clearwater Fire and Rescue honors legacy of late firefighter
‘I grew up in a segregated country, but it was my country too’: Lt. Col. George Hardy, 96, reflects on life as Tuskegee Airman
Video
Florida elementary school science experiment headed to space
Gallery
Polk County’s Grady Judd accepts MCSA sheriff of the year award
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Safe and Secure Online
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 15, 2022 / 01:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2022 / 01:59 PM EST
For More information, visit:
meetcircle.com
and
www.Aura.com
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
What is the least educated Florida county?
St. Pete handyman accused of stealing over $18K from customer
Moving to Florida? You’ll pay more than locals to buy a home
LIVE: Curtis Reeves’ theater shooting trial continues
Live
Riverview principal was among 18 arrested in human trafficking sting; 2 teens rescued, deputies say
College student arrested for girlfriend’s murder, said suicide pact failed, police say
Kamila Valieva blames grandfather’s medication for positive drug test
New autopsy report reveals details of Brian Laundrie’s death
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘Gators & Taters’ serving up loaded fried pickle nachos at Florida State Fair
Video
8 pop-up picnic companies in Tampa Bay to spread love all year
Video
Buffalo chicken funnel cake taco already popular at Florida State Fair
Video
Valentine’s Day weekend brings Knight Parade, ‘Localtopia’ to Tampa Bay area
Video
Sneak peek: Iron Gwazi ready for grand opening at Busch Gardens
Video
More Don't Miss