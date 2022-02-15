Safe and Secure Online

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since taking office in 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis' approval rating has only dipped nine points. That number is reported by Mason-Dixon, a polling and political strategy company.

Since 2019, Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon reports DeSantis' approval has dropped from 62% to 53%, though the number of those who disapprove of his job performance has grown from 24% to 43%, and the number of voters who are undecided has decreased to 4% from 14%.