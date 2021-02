TAMPA (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce that Maggie Rodriguez will become Daytime co-host effective Feb. 22. Rodriguez joins Danny New on the popular local lifestyle show weekday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

Rodriguez is a local resident and has lived in Tampa for nearly four years. “We’ve fallen in love with Tampa Bay,” she says. “Getting to do this job in the place where we want to raise our children and live long-term is a dream. Now that they’re older, they don’t need me around as much, so it’s the right time to go back to work. Hosting a lifestyle show like Daytime is the ideal role with my background as a journalist and my family experience as a full-time mom,” Rodriguez says.