VERY EASY VEGETARIAN

Black Bean Rice Bowl

This is a favorite weeknight meal in our house. It can come together with just pantry staples, it’s filling and flavorful! We use a variety of microwaveable lime rice, but you can use whatever rice you prefer. We also serve it with a few tortilla chips to add texture.

Makes 2 servings.

Ingredients:

· 1 package microwaveable lime rice

· 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed

· ¼ cup salsa

· ½ cup sliced grape tomatoes

· ½ cup diced red or yellow bell peppers

· ½ avocado sliced

· ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

· Optional: cilantro, diced white onions, jalapeno, tortilla chips

Directions:

· Cook rice according to package directions.

· Add drained and rinsed beans to a microwave safe container and heat to your desired temperature, about 75 seconds.

· Build your bowl the way you want! I recommend starting with the rice at the bottom of the bowl and layer with beans then toppings.

A Look Inside:

Run. Walk. Eat offers education-based nutrition plans to help readers make good nutrition plans and develop healthy habits.

About the Authors:

Carissa Galloway is a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and certified personal trainer with a diverse background in nutrition, fitness, and television hosting. In addition to being the first host of Bloomon WFLA NBC Tampa, Carissa is an internationally recognized nutrition and fitness expert and has appeared nationally on E! TV, The Daily Buzz, CBS College Sports, and the Home Shopping Network, both in the US and Australia. She regularly appears in nutrition segments across the US. Carissa is also a six-time marathoner and proud run-walk-run advocate. She ran the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Carissa is active in the endurance industry and has worked as a sports announcer for ESPN’s Wide World of sports and CBS College Sports and as the on-court emcee for NBA’s Orlando Magic. Since 2005, she has worked as a race announcer for RunDisney, announcing events across the country. She announced the 2023 Boston Marathon, and she is also one of the first US female announcers for IRONMAN triathlons.

She is a mother of two and currently resides in Winter Garden, Florida, with her husband, Westin.

Jeff Galloway was an average teenage runner who kept learning and working harder until he became an Olympian. He is the author of the bestselling running book in North America (Galloway’s Book on Running) and was a Runner’s World columnist for more than 20 years, as well as an international speaker for more than 200 running and fitness sessions each year. His Run Walk Run® program has inspired millions to run and improve their running. His program’s 99% success rate is based on Jeff’s success with more than 500,000 runners. Visit www.jeffgalloway.com for more.