Round Table

At the age of 16, Alex Boyé found himself homeless and eating food out of trashcans on the streets of London. With a strong will and plenty of talent, he's come a long way from those dark days. This musician, actor, video director, humanitarian, and global visionary with over 1 billion views on his YouTube channel uses a diverse blend of African-infused pop music. His vibrant dynamic visuals have captured a loyal legion of online followers turning him into a viral sensation!