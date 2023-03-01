Romain Grossjean gave Farron a ride through St. Pete to see what will become the St. Pete Grand Prix race track from his perspective, pointing out tricky turns and the roads where he’ll soon travel 180 mph. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is March 3-5 and tickets are still available.
Romain Grossjean is ready for speed and adrenaline at the St. Pete Grand Prix
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
