You can watch “Rogue Trip: on Disney +

Taking viewers on a globetrotting adventure with Bob Woodruff and his son Mack, the Disney+ original series “Rogue Trip” will premiere with all episodes available on Friday, July 24. The six-part show from National Geographic follows the two as they embark on an epic journey to some of the world’s most unexpected places – roguish nations and regions mostly known for conflict, including Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Ukraine in the original, new series.



“Rogue Trip” is a story about second chances and the undying bond between a father and son. As a former war correspondent who was severely injured by a roadside bomb while reporting in Iraq in 2006, Bob Woodruff did not want his kids to grow up fearful just because of what happened to him. Bob has seen, and lived, through the worst of what these places have to offer, and now he and Mack explore the best in them. Along the journey, viewers will share the raw, big-hearted moments when ‘going rogue’ together changes the Woodruffs’ perspective – not just in other people and places, but in their own relationship.

