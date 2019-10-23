Rocky Road Pie with The Dessert Diva

ROCKY ROAD PIE

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (approx. 10-11 full crackers)

7 tbls unsalted butter (melted)

1 tsp cocoa powder

2 tbls sugar

1 15 ounce container ricotta cheese

1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips or chunks (melted)

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup mini marshmallows (or cut up bigger marshmallows into pieces)

1/2 cup chopped up almonds (a few more for garnish)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp almond extract

2 tbls powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350

In small bowl, mix together, crackers, butter, cocoa powder and sugar until well combined. Press down firmly into 9 inch pie plate. Bake for 6-10 minutes, until fragrant, and turning a light golden brown. Take out, and let cool.

In large bowl, stir ricotta until smooth. Mix in melted chocolate, and salt. Stir until well combined. Fold in marshmallows, and almonds. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, and place pie in frig for 2-3 hours. When ready to serve, beat whipping cream, almond extract and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Cover pie with whipped cream, and garnish with nuts, and chocolate shavings (if desired) ENJOY!

NOTES: you can use a different nut if you prefer. Peanuts or walnuts or great in this recipe. Use vanilla extract if you don’t like almond extract.