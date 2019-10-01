Website: www.thebettyrocker.com

Bio Bree Argetsinger, aka The Betty Rocker is an internationally known health and fitness coach, innovative entrepreneur and motivator of self growth. A CHEK certified exercise coach, nationally certified structural integration practitioner, and ISSA certified fitness nutrition practitioner, there’s clearly more than charm behind her success. In the past 3 years, over 2 million people have taken her 30-day #makefatcry home workout challenge, and hundreds of thousands more have done her workout and nutrition programs. Her popular blog and social media presence brings millions of views to her uplifting health and fitness content, and she hosts a women’s fitness community called Rock Your Life where she and her trained Betty Rocker coaches teach live streaming workouts and provide 30 day challenges to keep women from around the world motivated and engaged with their health. She incorporates a strong, holistic focus on body balancing, self-kindness and alignment into her fitness and nutrition programs. Hailed as a “gateway to personal growth through food and fitness” she empowers her massive worldwide audience to live a “healthy lifestyle of awesome” by teaching them to listen to their bodies and providing them with a knowledge base from which to thrive.