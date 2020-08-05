Roasted Vegetable Buddha Bowl

Ingredients:
1 large zucchini
2 roma tomatoes
1/2 pound brussels sprouts
1/2 red onion
1 bell pepper
8 large mushrooms
4 ounces extra-firm tofu
1 small potato
1 small sweet potato
3 tablespoons olive oil
Lettuce, whole grain, pasta or rice of your choice – enough for 4 servings
Cooking sauce or salad dressing of your choice, we recommend San-J brand
Handful of nuts, if desired, as a topping
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375F.
- Wash, peel, trim and cut the vegetables, according to the size listed in this article. Spread vegetables out in single layer on baking sheet or roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 20 minutes.
- In meantime, cook the whole grains, pasta, noodles or rice. Or, if you prefer, lettuces as a base.
- When vegetables are done, toss with the cooking sauce or salad dressing. I find that no additional salt is needed. Serve over grains. Top with nuts, if desired.