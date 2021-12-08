Ridge Top Exteriors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Efforts by the Manatee County Commission to locally restrict abortions were shut down by the Florida Attorney General's Office this month.

The commission had asked in September if Manatee County could become a "Safe Haven" for unborn children, prompting local protests. The move came shortly after Texas passed its sweeping abortion ban, which prohibits abortions after six weeks, before most women know they're pregnant. Florida state lawmakers later efforted their own versions of the so-called heartbeat bill for Florida.