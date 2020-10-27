Rick Ness Talks ‘Gold Rush’ During Pandemic

Jamie Grace talks to Daytime about her new book Finding Quiet. Plus, she performs "Grown Up Lullaby" from her upcoming album Normal.

Finding Quiet combines Jamie’s true story with practical life lessons that have helped her learnto let go, release herself from comparison, navigate relationships, find purpose, and much more.She vulnerably shares her lowest moments of pain and self-doubt, and leads readers through herjourney in search of freedom, found in the quiet moments.