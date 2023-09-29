Local filmmaker and journalist Jonathan Petramala joins us with a preview of his new documentary, Price of Paradise: Surviving Hurricane Ian, which revisits the fateful day exactly one year ago when Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers Beach. Petramala interweaves captivating storm footage with harrowing firsthand accounts from survivors who are still putting their lives back together.
Revisiting Hurricane Ian one year later in documentary, ‘Price of Paradise’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
